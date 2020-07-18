Russian, Azeri defence ministers discuss border clashes By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

© . Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu waits for a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee at the Kremlin in Moscow

MOSCOW () – Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Azeri counterpart Zakir Hasanov discussed clashes on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian news agencies cited the ministry as saying on Saturday.

More than a dozen soldiers have died in a military flare-up between the two long-feuding former Soviet countries.

“Also (Shoigu) informed his colleague about the start of a check of military preparedness per the order of the Commander in Chief of the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” TASS news agency cited the statement as saying.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR