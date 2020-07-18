Ron Perlman’s Estranged Wife Seeks Spousal Support in Responds to His Divorce Filing

WENN

Opal Stone Perlman has filed her response to estranged husband’s divorce papers, demanding spousal support and attorney fees from the actor in her own petition.

Ron Perlman‘s estranged wife, jewellery designer Opal Stone Perlman, has filed her response to to the actor’s divorce petition.

The “Hellboy” star filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage last November (19) and, according to People, Opal has finally responded, citing irreconcilable differences for the end of the marriage and requesting spousal support and attorney fees from her ex.

According to the divorce documents, obtained by TMZ, the Perlmans separated on 10 May (19) – weeks before he was pictured kissing his “StartUp” co-star Allison Dunbar after a dinner date at upscale restaurant Alexander’s Steakhouse in Pasadena, California.

The former couple wed on Valentine’s Day (14Feb) in 1981 and share a son and a daughter, who are both adults.