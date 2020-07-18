Romanised returns with victory in Paddy Power Minstrel Stakes | Racing News

Romanised showed his class when overcoming a 314-day absence to make a winning reappearance in the Paddy Power Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh.

Winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2018, Ken Condon’s stable star repeated his victory in this Group Two heat 12 months ago as he brushed aside the race-fit Lancaster House with a stylish performance.

Lancaster House had looked good when taking the Group Three Gladness Stakes over this seven furlongs five weeks ago – but he was no match for the dual Group One winner.

Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old attempted to lead all the way and supporters of Romanised (9-4) did have an anxious moment when appeared trapped on the rail.

However, a gap came and he burst through it for Billy Lee and galloped on strongly to beat the 10-11 favourite by a length and three-quarters.

“It’s lovely to see him back,” said Condon.

“We were anxious to start him on his own doorstep and what better place than here in a race he’s won before and obviously he has good form here. I’m delighted with that. Billy said he gave him a great feel and that’s the most important part of the day.

“I liked the way he looked to race just behind the bit all the time.

“Every time he gave him a squeeze he came forward. He had a choice late on whether to go around Ronan (Whelan, on Surrounding) or stay where he was and he backed the horse to quicken for him when he needed him.

“He’s very pleased and I’m delighted. He had a blow too, but it’s important after being out for so long as there is no substitute for a match, you can do all the training you like.

“He wouldn’t be mad about that ground, it’s dead ground – he wants genuine good ground, just on the fast side is what he needs. Then you can really see his acceleration and turn of foot.

“His penultimate furlong in Deauville that time was 10.6 seconds, he has the ability to really quicken.

“He’s overcome the ground and done it in a very good way. I’m sure he’ll take plenty from the race. Billy said he had a nice blow and he knows he’s had a race. I’m sure that will bring him on.”

He added on plans: “He’ll go back to Deauville now to try to win the Jacques le Marois again. It’s four weeks so it’s a nice bit of time between now and then for him to take this race and get something from it.

“Hopefully he can go there in good form and give a good account of himself.”