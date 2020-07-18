Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Dolittle’ and Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ to Re-Open Chinese Cinema

Universal Pictures

The Chinese movie theaters are expected to re-open for public with strict safety guidelines this month and offer such movies as ‘Dolittle’, ‘Bloodshot’, and ‘1917’.

Robert Downey Jr.‘s “Dr. Dolittle” and “Bloodshot“, starring Vin Diesel, will be among the films premiering in China when cinemas there re-open next week (24Jul20).

They will be the first ‘new-release’ Hollywood titles to hit the Chinese market since movie theatres closed in January due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Dr. Dolittle” has grossed $223.3 million (£178 million) globally, according to , while “Bloodshot”, which was released in U.S. cinemas just before the shutdown there, has grossed just over $29 million (£23.1 million).

Sam Mendes‘ “1917” is scheduled to open in Chinese theatres the following Friday (31Jul20).

Among the safety guidelines imposed at Chinese cinemas re-opening next week are no concession stands, temperature scans of all audience members, and mandatory masks throughout the entire show, plus all auditoriums must be at under 30 per cent capacity.