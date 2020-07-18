Ripple’s Garlinghouse Says China Leads US in Crypto Regulatory Outlook By Cointelegraph

Ripple’s Garlinghouse Says China Leads US in Crypto Regulatory Outlook
CEO Brad Garlinghouse said he considers China ahead of the U.S. as both countries wade the regulatory waters of the burgeoning crypto space.
As part of the Chamber of Digital Commerce’s Parallel Summit on July 17, Garlinghouse expressed admiration for China’s approach to the crypto space. “In some ways I’m in awe of it,” he said.
