Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Brother Benjamin Keough One Week After His Death

At this time, Riley is the first of the family to publicly speak out about her brother’s passing.

When news broke about Benjamin’s death, Lisa Marie’s reps shared a statement about the heartbreaking tragedy.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old’s ex-girlfriend also broke her silence over his passing.

“Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old,” Alexa Rohde shared. “You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules.”

She added, “You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise words will never be enough.”