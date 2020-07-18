Retail Workers Share the Rules Every Customer Should Follow Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s time to give retail workers credit where credit is due.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect businesses across the country, many employees continue to adjust to changing guidelines, unpredictable shoppers and the “new normal” of face coverings and social distancing.

Before you make your next essential shopping trip, there are a few small steps you can take that could make a big difference at your favorite store.

“Wear masks to protect both the customer and the vendor and to reduce the spread,” small business owner Deana Hawley shared with E! News in between selling health and beauty items at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, an indoor indie market in Sarasota, Florida. “For many, their small business is their livelihood. Small businesses also contribute to the uniqueness and attractiveness of a neighborhood, a community and the area in general.”

And for those who are staying far away from malls or other indoor shopping destinations, there are more than a few ways to support companies online such as posting positive reviews or tagging brands you wear on social media.