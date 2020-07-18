Read Tamar Braxton’s SUICIDE NOTE: ‘The Only Way Out Is Death’!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Last night, R,amp;B singer Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after ingesting a toxic combination of wine and prescription pills. MTO News confirmed that Tamar’s fiancé told police that he believes that Tamar may have been trying to commit suicide.

Now MTO News has learned that before taking the pills and wine, Tamar sent a suicide note to her family.

According to TheBlast, Tamar sent her family the draft from an unsent Tweet, calling herself a slave, before trying to end her life. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR