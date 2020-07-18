Read Tamar Braxton’s SUICIDE NOTE: ‘The Only Way Out Is Death’!

Last night, R,amp;B singer Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after ingesting a toxic combination of wine and prescription pills. MTO News confirmed that Tamar’s fiancé told police that he believes that Tamar may have been trying to commit suicide.

Now MTO News has learned that before taking the pills and wine, Tamar sent a suicide note to her family.

According to TheBlast, Tamar sent her family the draft from an unsent Tweet, calling herself a slave, before trying to end her life.

The more said, among other things, “The only way I see out is death.”

Tamar also changed her Twitter screen name to Tamar ‘Slave’ Braxton at some point during the day.

On Friday morning, Tamar’s fiancé David found his reality star love unconscious in the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles. According to David, she had consumed alcohol and an unknown amount of prescription medication.

MTO News confirmed that Tamar is recovering in the hospital, and is expected to survive the alleged suicide attempt. The reality show cameras have been allowed inside, and are filming for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values.