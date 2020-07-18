Rapper Logic Announces Retirement and Final Album

WENN

The ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ rapper is gearing up for the upcoming release of his final studio album called ‘No Pressure’ which is due later this month.

Rapper Logic‘s next album “No Pressure” will be his last as the star confirms he’s retiring from the music industry.

The 30-year-old musician, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, announced the shock news on his social media pages on Thursday (16Jul20), alongside the artwork for his new album “No Pressure”.

Sharing that the record, due for release on 24 July (20), has been executively produced by No I.D., he penned, “Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure executive produced by No I.D. July 24th.”

“It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father,” he added.

Logic and wife Brittney Noell are parents to son Bobby, who is believed to have been born earlier this year.

“No Pressure” will be the musician’s first record since “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” was released last year (19), and is a sequel to his 2014 debut album “Under Pressure”.

Speaking previously about the follow-up record, Logic said, “It talks a lot about really dope s**t. It’s very hip-hop and very dope, but not like my album Young Sinatra 4, which is kinda boom-bap hip-hop.”

“This one is more modern hip-hop. I’m talking about a lot of s**t. I’m talking about life, things I’ve gone through and having a child. All types of stuff.”