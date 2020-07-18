Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa clicked together in the city

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most loved and adored couples in Bollywood. The two featured together in the critically acclaimed film Citylights and soon after, rumours of the two dating began to make rounds. Earlier today Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have spent the entire lockdown in each other’s company, were snapped in the suburbs as they stepped out together.

Rajkummar Rao was clicked in a sleeveless tee and shorts while his lady love Patralekhaa was seen sporting athleisure. The couple clearly were not taking their safety for granted as they also opted to wear a face mask and gloves. Check out the pictures below.