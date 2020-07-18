Quavo Recalls Nearly ‘Choking to Death’, Getting Cussed at by Saweetie During First Date

GQ Magazine

Quavo and Saweetie‘s relationship has a lot of people gushing online. The pair were featured in the August issue of GQ Magazine, in which they reflected on their two-year romance and opened up about how the two got together.

Speaking to interviewer Gerrick D. Kennedy, Quavo revealed that he first got interested in Saweetie after seeing her on his Instagram’s explorer. “I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ ” the Migos member joked. “So I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’ ”

From there, the two started interacting more and more through text messages and phone calls before he decided to invite her to a party in Los Angeles in 2018. However, Saweetie wasn’t feeling the bash at all and ended up ghosting Quavo for some time. “I was playing hard to get,” the Icy Girl jokingly noted.

Fortunately, they connected again later on and finally went on their first official date. It didn’t go as well as planned, though. Hoping to please her by having dinner at Stoney River in Atlanta, Quavo ended up nearly choking to death on a crab cake. “I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” Saweetie recalled.

Following their dinner, the “Bad and Boujee” rapper gave her a tour to the headquarters of Quality Control Music before taking her to the famous strip club Magic City. It was all fun until a fight broke out and Quavo ended up leaving Saweetie behind. “I didn’t know if it was on some gang shit, so it was like, ‘Let’s get to the car!’ ” he remembered. “All this time, I forget I’m having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City.”

Despite what happened, Quavo and Saweetie eventually started dating.