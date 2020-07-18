Pueblo police investigate shooting that left two would-be thieves dead

Pueblo police are investigating a shooting that left two males dead early Saturday.

About 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Prairie Avenue on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find two bodies and a third male who had a minor injury from shrapnel from the shooting. He was provided with medical treatment.

Officers later received information a male was at a hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. The shooter and several witnesses were interviewed.

Police said a confrontation led to the shooting: The two males who later were killed approached a large group of individuals and attempted to rob them at gunpoint. Someone in the group had a gun and shot the would-be thieves.

