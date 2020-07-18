Princess Beatrice Gets Married in Private Ceremony at Windsor Castle

WENN

The daughter of Princess Andrew, Duke of York, has reportedly exchanged wedding vows with fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in front of close family and friends.

–

British royal Princess Beatrice reportedly married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on Friday (17Jul20).

According to multiple U.K. media reports, Queen Elizabeth II, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, joined Prince Andrew, 60, at a Covid-secure ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Windsor with around 20 guests.

A friend of the couple told British tabloid The Sun that the nuptials went ahead so the Queen could attend before she leaves Windsor for her Scottish residence Balmoral at the end of the month.

“A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus,” the pal revealed. “They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.”

“They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right. So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it.”

Explaining why the wedding had to be held in private, they added, “They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge.”

“They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right.”

A royal source also told the Evening Standard newspaper that reports the couple are now married are “true,” but royal officials are yet to give confirmation.

The wedding was previously scheduled to take place on 29 May (20) but was called off due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 37, the son of former British Olympic skier, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, announced their engagement last September.