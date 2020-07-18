Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Died of ‘Massive Heart Attack,’ Family Says

Instagram

The dancer and influencer, who passed away while eight months pregnant with her first child, complained of pains in her chest and her back before her sudden death.

Days after news of Nicole Thea‘s tragic death shocked the YouTube community, her possible cause of death has been revealed by a family member. According to her uncle Charles Murray, her family believes she suffered a cardiac arrest.

“From what I heard at the moment, we think she had a massive heart attack,” the uncle tells Daily Mail. “She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back.” Further convincing her family that she had a heart attack, the uncle says Nicole was “was struggling to breathe. She was struggling with her chest – she had a pain in her chest.”

The death came as a huge shock to Nicole’s family as she had no known health issues. “It is so surreal as she was so young. It is such a shock. It has really, really shaken us all up,” Charles says. “She is a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible,” he adds, noting that “we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

Nicole’s mother announced the heartbreaking news of her death on her Instagram account on Sunday, July 12. The London YouTube star and influencer was only 24 and was eight months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Global Boga. Their unborn son also died.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” Nicole’s mom wrote. She asked Nicole’s fans to give her family “privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.”

She added in the caption of the post featuring Nicole’s photo, “Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

Nicole’s mom also informed her fans that Nicole had pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos before her passing, and they have decided to air them with the consent of her boyfriend.