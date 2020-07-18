Pomp Says Unemployment Has Risen Faster Than in the Great Depression By Cointelegraph

Pomp Says Unemployment Has Risen Faster Than in the Great Depression
Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano, also known as Pomp, jumped on a YouTube livestream on July 18, talking about the current economic state and its future.
“In 1929, which was the start of the Great Depression, there was 3.1% unemployment — record low — and that unemployment jumped from 3.1% to over 8.5%, to then over 15% in the next two years,” Pomp said. “What you end up seeing is we have accelerated faster on the unemployment track than even in the Great Depression.”
