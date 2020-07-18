Playboi Carti Ridiculed for Wearing Crop Top to Football Practice

WENN

The ‘Woke Up Like This’ rhymer could not be unnoticed as he stands out in a velvet crop top that displays his flat tummy, teamed with blue cropped sweatpants.

Amid his busy new role as a father, Playboi Carti still manages to find time to hang out with his buddies. Recently, the 23-year-old rapper was pictured attending a football practice between Cam Newton, Odell Beckham Jr. and a few other players.

As photos from the occasion have circulated online, Playboi raised eyebrows with his unusual choice of outfit for a sporty event. The “Woke Up Like This” hitmaker stood out in what appears to be a velvet crop top, showing off his flat tummy. He paired the top with blue cropped sweatpants and also wore a pair of work boots, while accessorizing with pitch-dark sunglasses and a black beanie.

In the photos, Playboi and the players gathered around in the middle of the field to give each other friendly toss and fans took notice of Cam’s expression as he looked slightly in the rapper’s direction. The quarterback was seemingly stunned by Playboi’s outfit and Twitter users have taken to the site to create memes out of it.

Twitter reacted to Playboi Carti’s outfit to a football practice.

“Look at what carti wore to his football workout with odell and cam,” one person uttered her/his confusion over Playboi’s outfit. Another baffled person mused, “wtf did carti wear to his football workout with odell and cam.”

“he gotta be trying to gas up carti,” a third person commented on Cam’s expression. “N***a look like one of the cheerleaders from the longest yard,” another poked fun at the Atlanta-born artist. “This can’t be real,” wrote another.

Some others claimed that Playboi’s outfit made him look like gay. “I’m starting to think that n***a gay,” one speculated, before another reminded that he’s currently in a relationship with Iggy Azalea. “Thins n***a carti been lookin like a gay vampire for the last year ong,” someone else added.

His unlikely choice of outfit aside, Playboi recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Iggy. The Australian raptress secretly gave birth to their baby in April, but it’s not until June that she confirmed the news on Instagram. She has also revealed via the photo-sharing site that her son is named Onyx.