Pink’s Birthday Tribute to Husband Carey Hart Proves Love Is Real

“…Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together,” Pink explained. “We just wouldn’t, because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people.”

She added, “I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

In early January, Carey shared a special tribute to his wife to celebrate their relationship milestone.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” he began. “I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family. Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much.”

“We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours,” Pink wrote on her Instagram page. “I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. You’re a real man, Carey Hart.”