Personal Assistant Of Tech CEO Has Been Charged In His Murder

The personal assistant to tech CEO Fahim Saleh has been charged in his gruesome murder. Saleh’s dismembered body was found at his luxury Manhattan condo earlier this week and now in a shocking turn of events, authorities have arrested his personal assistant, 21-year-old Tyrese Devon Haspil, in connection to Saleh’s death.

Saleh was believed to have been murdered and decapitated after he had discovered his assistant had allegedly embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from him. Haspil will face a second-degree murder charge, according to The Grio.

Police believe Saleh attempted to give Haspil a chance to pay him back and offered to set up a payment plan for him to repay the money instead of reporting him to the authorities. The New York Post reported that it was $100,000 and that Haspil hadn’t agreed to repay Saleh.

Surveillance cameras in Saleh’s apartment building show a masked man in a black three-piece suit getting on Saleh’s private elevator and a struggle before the doors close. Police allege Haspil first tased Saleh, then stabbed him in the neck, killing him.

Detectives started to suspect Haspil may have had something to do with Saleh’s murder after they found text messages between the two men in which Saleh accused Haspil of stealing the money.

It wasn’t clear when the alleged theft occurred but authorities believe Saleh was most likely killed on Monday, a day before his body was discovered by his sister after she went to check on him because she hadn’t heard from him.

It is believed that she interrupted Haspil as he tried to conceal the crime. He allegedly fled down a rear staircase.

Haspil is accused of using Saleh’s credit card after the murder to purchase a power saw and cleaning products at Home Depot, police said. The card was also reportedly used to travel to and from the crime scene.

Responding officers found Saleh’s torso in the corner of his living room while his head, arms and legs were found separated into plastic bags.

An electric saw was reportedly still plugged into the wall, while a vacuum cleaner and cleaning products were also found nearby in the apartment.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

