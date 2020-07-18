Penrith Panthers can win 2020 premiership says Billy Slater

NRL legend Billy Slater made a prediction during the lockdown earlier this year that the Penrith Panthers could be premiership contenders, and after dominant performances in the last few weeks, he now firmly believes they can indeed ‘go all the way’.

Slater said with James Maloney’s departure to France, 2020 presented a greater opportunity for half Nathan Cleary to assert himself within the Panthers. Cleary has done just that, and it’s led to the team going from strength to strength.

“The Penrith Panthers, they can go all the way,” Slater said in his Wide World of Sports segment Billy’s Breakdown.

“I think the Panthers have got the game to win the Premiership this year.

“It’s the way they use the football that makes them so dangerous. They use the full width of the field and they all stay in their lanes.

“They give the responsibility to their key men in the halves, and their hooker, to get the ball to these big, powerful, athletic outside runners. We know [Viliame] Kikau is out there but their centres too, they give the ball to them in great field position.”

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers jumps on top of his teammates as they celebrate a try (Getty)

While the defending premiers the Roosters have displayed an equally potent attack this year, and are again favourites to get their third-straight title, Slater said the Panthers are hot on their heels.

“It’s the way that their playing in their lanes that are troubling the defence,” he explained.

“They average 24 points a game which is second only to the reigning premiers the Roosters. You add James Fisher-Harris and Isaah Yeo in career-best form and all of a sudden there’s a few teams looking over their shoulder at the Penrith Panthers this year.”

Panthers assistant coach Trent Barrett with Nathan Cleary (Getty)

The man who some in NRL circles believe is key to the Panthers’ hot first half of the season is assistant coach Trent Barrett.

The former NRL player-turned-coach has emerged as a possible head coach target of the struggling Bulldogs as a result of Penrith’s success. And should he make that move it’s only good news for the competition as a whole, said Slater.

”Many credit Trent Barrett to the way the Panthers are attacking. There’s no surprise that the Canterbury Bulldogs are chasing that man Trent Barrett to lead their team in 2021,” he said.

“If they do get their man, we might just see the entertainers of the ’80s back at the Bulldogs, the way that the Panthers are attacking this year.”