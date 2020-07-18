Patti Murin Introduces Newborn Baby Girl

Instagram

The Broadway star and actor husband Colin Donnell have a new addition to their growing family as they introduce their first child, baby Cecily, to their online followers.

Broadway star Patti Murin is a new mum.

The 39-year-old actress, who originated the role of Princess Anna in the Broadway musical “Frozen“, and her husband, Colin Donnell, have welcomed their first child.

“Meet Cecily Philips Donnell, born on July 14th,” Patti wrote beneath a family photo posted on Instagram on Friday (17Jul20). “She’s strong as heck and ready to change the world, and we have never loved anything more in our lives.”

<br />

Actor Colin added, “Welcome to the world Cecily Philips Donnell, born July 14th. Our hearts are simply overflowing and I’m in awe.”