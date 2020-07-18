Patrick Mahomes challenges Bills’ Josh Allen to ‘throw-off’

You wouldn’t think Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would have any reason to be upset about his “Madden 21” ratings. After all, the Super Bowl MVP is one of just five to land on the 99 Club this year ( full list here).

Mahomes has been proving people wrong since entering the league, though. And he’ll prove you wrong here.

Appearing on “SportsCenter” Friday, Mahomes made it clear he has a bone to pick with Electronic Arts. You see, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has the game’s highest “throwing power” rating (99), while Mahomes was slotted in just behind him at 97.

The former NFL MVP has a solution. He’s challenge Allen to a throw-off, via NYup.com’s Ryan Talbot:

“Dude, obviously Josh has an extremely strong arm, but I’ve yet to see someone have a stronger arm than me. Maybe we can line up. … I know we talked about maybe having a throw-off and then we can prove who really has the strongest arm.”

When asked how far he can throw the ball, Mahomes responded, “I mean he does have a strong arm, but if I put it out there like 80-85 yards. If he beats that he beats it.”

For what it’s worth, Mahomes’ arm strength really cannot be called into question. If you need any proof, check out this absurd throw.