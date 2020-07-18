Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Spotted Searching for Missing Dog

WENN

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor and his pregnant fiancee have been spotted posting missing alerts and visiting neighbors to search for their missing pet.

Orlando Bloom is still on the hunt for his missing teacup poodle, offering up $5,000 (£4,000) for information that brings Mighty home.

The actor’s beloved pet vanished from the Montecito, California home Bloom is sharing with his pregnant fiancee Katy Perry earlier this week (beg13Jul20) and he posted a missing alert to followers in the area on Instagram on Wednesday.

The following day, Perry was spotted posting reward signs – featuring a photo of Mighty – at local shops and on telegraph poles.

The notices confirmed Mighty was last seen at 7pm local time on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dad-to-be Orlando was photographed visiting neighbours, desperately looking for information that might lead him to his pet.

He shared a photo of the dog on Instagram, writing, “MIGHTY IS MISSING in Montecito California.”

“He is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury.”

Bloom adopted Mighty in 2017.