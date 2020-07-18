Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United’s rivals trying to create ‘narrative’ over VAR | Football News







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at claims Manchester United have received favourable VAR decisions after Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard warned his players to be careful in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Lampard clamed United have “got a few in their favour” in recent weeks and warned his players to “not dive in” at Wembley.

Solskjaer has denied his players have received favourable treatment from match officials and believes rivals are attempting to create a “narrative” about United.

“It looks like people want to influence whoever is making the decisions,” said Solskjaer.

“I hear people talking about luck, that we’ve been lucky more than unlucky.

“If you look at the factual decisions – and I don’t want to sound like a certain manager talking about facts – but if you’re offside, you’re offside – that is clear.

“Talking about luck… the penalty that we got against Tottenham in the last minute that was taken away from us, the might have been two points for us.

“Talking about the red card that [Oriol] Romeu should have had against us when he got Mason Greenwood almost crippled, that should have been a red card. Maybe that would have helped us.

“Talking about Mark Noble when he should have been sent off against us when we lost to West Ham.

“Talking about the actual decision that is made, that is against Manchester United but is overturned and corrected. So it is actually me that should be complaining that we get decisions against us on the pitch by the onfield referee.

“There is a narrative there but we just have to focus on our games and let other people talk.”

