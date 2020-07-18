NRL news, Serena Williams sets return date for tennis comeback

Serena Williams is planning to make her return to competition at a new hard-court tournament in Kentucky next month.

It’ll be the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion’s first action since playing for the U.S. in the Fed Cup in February, before all sanctioned tennis was shut down the next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours are scheduled to resume in August.

The Kentucky event, called the Top Seed Open, announced Thursday that Williams and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens will be in the field when play begins there Aug. 10.

Serena Williams (Getty)

Williams already has said she will enter the next scheduled Grand Slam tournament, the U.S. Open, which is supposed to begin in New York on Aug. 31.

The news comes as World No. 1 Novak Djokovic labelled criticism of his behaviour during the pandemic as a “witch hunt” describing much of the commentary surrounding the COVID-19 crisis at the Adria Tour as “malicious”.

Djokovic was a key figure in planning The Adria Tour, which brought in players from around the world to play in front of thousands of fans in Belgrade without face masks or social distancing.

The event was subsequently cancelled after several players and support staff, including Djokovic and his wife, tested positive.

Woodbridge: Djokovic image taken a hit

The Serbian star was hammered for his behaviour during the tour, especially after photos of a shirtless Djokovic at a Belgrade nightclub circulated online.

Speaking to Serbia’s Sportski Zurnal, Djokovic said it felt like people were out to get him after his positive test.

“I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious,” he said.

“It’s obviously more than just criticism, it’s like an agenda and a witch hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.”

“My intention was pure, I was wholeheartedly committed to organising a humanitarian event to help players and tennis federations in the [Balkan] region.

“We complied with all the laws and regulations. But we’ve learned our lessons and some things could have probably been done in a different way.”