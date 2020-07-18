NRL news, Knights get out of jail after frenzied Souths comeback

The Newcastle Knights were sweating bullets when a frenzied late comeback from South Sydney almost saw a 20-point lead spectacularly toppled in the final minutes at Bankwest Stadium.

It took 65-minutes for Wayne Bennett’s men to wake up, but when they did, three tries in seven minutes nearly saw one of the most spectacular comebacks in rugby league memory.

Mark Nicholls barrelled over to get the Bunnies into gear, but when Damien Cook crossed over for a double minutes later the Newcastle Knights scrambled to hold on to their two-point buffer.

Saved by the final whistle, Adam O’Brien’s men marched away with victory 20-18, but there will be question marks asked of the laxity in defence.

NRL Rd 10 – Rabbitohs v Knights (Getty)

It couldn’t have been a more different picture in the first-half when the Knights ran riot in a three-try blitz thanks to a revamped attack.

Eariler in the week, club legend Andrew Johns had issued fullback Kalyn Ponga the challenge of “evolving his game” – and linking up with star playmaker Mitchell Pearce, the duo have orchestrated a stunning opening period at Bankwest Stadium.

The fullback had a field day terrorising South Sydney’s line, and soon found himself over for a stunning solo try, his first since round four and first ever against the Rabbitohs.

“They were a bit down when they first came in (to the dressing room),” Coach Adam O’Brien said at full-time.

Kalyn Ponga of the Knights scores a try during the round 10 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Newcastle Knights at Bankwest Stadium. (Getty)

“I think the guys that were involved with a few dropped balls in a row, and missed tackles that led to tries, those guys naturally are a bit worried about what I’m going to say, worried about letting their teammates down at the end.

“We need to enjoy the win. You’ve got to enjoy wins, there’s a few teams in this comp that would love to be experiencing a 20-18 win.”