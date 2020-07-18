NRL news | Brisbane Broncos’ Anthony Seibold ultimatum, Phil Gould slams reports

The Broncos have been “stupid” if reports of an ultimatum to besieged coach Anthony Seibold are true, Phil Gould says, and are in “fantasy land” if they’re expecting another five wins this season.

Brisbane will discuss axing Seibold if he does not win five of the club’s remaining 10 games, according to The Courier Mail, after they were smashed 48-0 by Wests Tigers on Friday night.

Gould cast doubt on the report and insisted that Brisbane faced bigger problems than their coach. He said that the Broncos, the NRL’s richest club, were a prime example of a feeder and development system gone wrong.

“Is that for real, that he’s been given an ultimatum of five wins or is it a report?” Gould asked on The Sunday Footy Show.

“I can’t imagine it’s true. I can’t possibly imagine any club would be stupid enough to give an ultimatum like that to its coach and allow it to be public. That’s just ridiculous.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold before Brisbane’s 48-0 loss to Wests Tigers on Friday night. (Getty)

“Two things with your coach: It’s either over or it’s not. You’re either sticking or you’re not.

“But the biggest thing that’s got to be done is the Broncos have got to have a complete review to work out how they got in this position. Particularly with their playing roster because what I see at the moment is senior players that have got a pretty low care factor and I see young players that are just not ready for the NRL.

“They’ve been exposed way too early, they’re not getting any assistance on the field when things get tough, and physically and mentally they’re not ready for the challenge of NRL. This goes right back to our pathways model, of sending our development back to state leagues and amateur football and try to prepare them for NRL down the track.

“I predicted this three or four years ago and it’s hurting a number of clubs. Until we get that part right, we’re going to continue to see more of this. We’ve got six clubs at the moment at the bottom of the ladder that are really struggling, they all need four or five players each; where are we going to get them? The state leagues cannot prepare players for NRL football.

“The Broncos need to review how they got themselves in this position with their roster. Their roster is the problem at the moment, before you even look at the coaching.

“Those internally know whether or not the coach is doing a good job or he’s effective or he’s part of the future; that’s for them to decide. But the moment they decide he’s not, they’ve got to cut it and move on and make the decision and get out of it. If they’re going to support him, they’ve got to support him through to the end of this season, through the off-season and see what they come up with next year.

“They’ve got to fix the roster, that’s what they’ve got to fix first.”

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold faces the music alone after a poor loss to the Gold Coast Titans. (Getty)

Gould suggested that top Broncos officials would need quit if Seibold was axed with a rich pay-out after just two years of a five-season contract; “because you’ve made a pretty poor decision there and you’ve had to react they way that you have”.

He said that Seibold would not reach the supposed minimum number of wins required to save his job. The Broncos have only beaten the last-placed Bulldogs since the NRL resumed from its COVID-19 shutdown.

“The key for the Broncos is to work out not so much whether they made the right decision having Anthony Seibold, but whether the club has given Anthony Seibold the support and the platform in which to operate,” Gould said.

“I keep coming back to the roster. The roster, for a Broncos club, is not good enough at the moment.

“Now, they’ve got a number of injuries to key players, that may make a difference when they come back. But I’ve got to look at the style of the football they’ve playing at the moment as well.

“There is so much wrong with what they’re doing. They’re not going to get out of this. Suggesting they can win five of their last 10, that’s fantasy land.”

Gould said that Seibold should not hesitate to drop senior players with his head on the chopping block. The likes of Anthony Milford and Darius Boyd, among the Broncos’ top-paid stars, have been touted for the axe.

Gould said that Seibold needed to at least pick players he was “happy to lose with”; those who would give him maximum effort in the current crisis.

“Selfishly, his career is now on the line, as we can all see,” Gould said.

“He needs to lose with people that he can lose with, that are giving him 100 per cent.

“If you’ve got no senior players, that’s better than having bad senior players.”

Brisbane’s $1 million per season star Anthony Milford (R) during a 48-0 loss to Wests Tigers. (Getty)

NSW coach and NRL great Brad Fittler said that the Broncos had descended to a dark place this season. He suggested that the supposed ultimatum on Seibold could at least give them renewed purpose.

“At the moment, the players’ head would be just spinning and they wouldn’t be able to see an end,” Fittler said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“Every day would just be really frustrating and be a bit directionless. They’d be thinking they’re building up towards a weekend without much purpose.

“I think what it allows them to do is go, ‘Right, five out of 10’. It gives the players, I think, something to sink their teeth into.”

Gould responded: “One thing they haven’t come to terms with, their last seven games here in Sydney under Anthony Seibold, last year and this year … they’ve been outscored 270-58. They’ve lost six of those game, including an embarrassing 58-0 in a semi-final against the Parramatta Eels.

“So as an organisation, they’re not travelling well. They’re not prepared for it. The kids are inexperienced, the senior players aren’t doing their job.”

Broncos veteran Darius Boyd. (Getty)

Broncos great Sam Thaiday admitted that Brisbane’s roster looked far too young. Past Broncos teams, in a history boasting six premierships, were never so inexperienced.

Thaiday said that losses such as Friday’s could have a dire long-term impact.

“It is the kids and that’s the thing that scares me the most about the club at the moment,” Thaiday said on The Sunday Footy Show.

“We’ve got these young kids playing that aren’t winning games of football. It can be an emotional roller coaster as it is, being a first-grade footballer, but if this is your first season or your second season and this is what you’re constantly dishing-up and this is what’s constantly happening to you week-in, week-out, it can be fairly heartbreaking.

“And then the snowball effect on that is if the Broncos do have a couple of really, really lean years where they’re not overly successful, our recruiting goes downhill a well. Why would ‘Johnny’ want to come and sign with the Brisbane Broncos when the Roosters are chasing ‘Johnny’ as well? He’s going to want to go to a successful club.”

Fittler said that there was already a glaring example of that problem for Brisbane.

“Look at Sam Walker,” Fittler said.

“Sam Walker’s a kid who grew up in Brisbane, the best halfback coming through and he’s now at the Roosters. Why isn’t he coming through under Allan Langer (the Broncos icon turned trainer) at Brisbane?”

NRL Highlights: Tigers v Broncos – Round 10

Thaiday said that Friday’s defeat was “woeful” and warranted Seibold considering whether players should be dropped; referring to what Michael Maguire has done at Wests Tigers.

“It wasn’t a first-grade effort, at all,” Thaiday said.

“A lot of their effort and energy in defence were absolutely woeful and they let through some really, really soft tries, which is very disappointing.

“It’s not good enough and I think that’s what Anthony Seibold needs to do. He maybe needs to even take a page out of ‘Madge’ Maguire’s book and go, ‘All right, I’m going to make some tough calls here and I’m going to sit some big-name players and come key players on their butts for a couple of weeks, to make sure everyone knows that they’re accountable for their actions out on the field and if you’re not doing your job well enough, well, you don’t deserve to be wearing that Broncos jersey’.”

Fittler said that Seibold may have missed the boat on using player demotions with the desired effect.

“Madge did it when it was important, he did it when nobody was expecting it. He saw things that players weren’t doing and they weren’t living up to expectations,” Fittler said.

“They’ve been now doing it at the Broncos for eight weeks, since [the NRL] has been back. If you start throwing a kid into that sort of environment, that’s a pretty dangerous place to throw another kid.”

Brisbane play second-placed Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium this Friday night.