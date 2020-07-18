NRL news, Anthony Seibold handed five-game ultimatum by Broncos board: Reports

Under-pressure Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has reportedly been told he must win five of Brisbane’s final 10 games this season or he will be sacked.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Broncos board is running out of patience with the 2018 Dally M Coach Of The Year following Friday night’s 48-0 walloping at the hands of the Wests Tigers, and have handed down the blunt ultimatum to their head coach.

While Broncos chairman Karl Morris and CEO Paul White refused to comment on Seibold’s position publicly on Friday night, it is understood there is no immediate plan to send the 45-year-old packing before next weekend’s looming mismatch against the Melbourne Storm.

Earlier this month, White had stated on Nine’s 100% Footy that the Broncos’ poor run of form had done little to shake the club’s faith in Seibold. However, he did confirm the presence of performance-based measures in the coach’s contract that could necessitate an early departure for Seibold from his lengthy five-year deal.

It now appears Seibold’s performance in the second half of the season will dictate if he remains at Red Hill in 2021 and to make matters worse, it’s a torrid run home.

Over the coming weeks the Broncos will face Melbourne (home), the Sharks (home), South Sydney (away), Canberra (away), the Dragons (home) and premiers the Roosters (away).

With only one win since the COVID-19 enforced break, the situation in Brisbane has hit crisis point.

A fortnight ago, the coach conceded there were no guarantees he would see out his five-year deal, stating: “If at some stage the Broncos didn’t think that I was the right person for the job, then that’s their decision.”

Despite a run-of-the-mill win over NRL battlers the Bulldogs last week (the club’s only win since the COVID-19 enforced break), Friday night’s spanking at the hand of the Tigers signalled that the issues at Brisbane are far from over.

Following the loss, Queensland legend Johnathan Thurston said he had never seen a “poorer defensive effort” by any Broncos side before.

“I’ve never seen a poorer defensive effort by the Broncos in my time,” Thurston said on Nine’s Friday Night Knock Off.

“There was no commitment to each other, no commitment to the jersey. What you want in defence is effort and the will.

“There was none of that tonight. I do not know where they go to from here.”