NRL news, Andrew Johns says NZ Warriors are crazy to let Blake Green go

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns says the Warriors are “crazy” to let halfback Blake Green walk as the 33-year-old joins an exodus of players shown the door by the club since coach Stephen Kearney’s sacking.

Club owner Mark Robinson recently announced that Green would lead a host of players managed by controversial NRL agent Isaac Moses from the club as the Warriors set about a top-down clean-out.

While CEO Cameron George and chairman Rob Groot were forced to come out and clarify Moses’ management had nothing to do with the club’s stance, it leaves a playmaker, who Johns says has plenty to give, in limbo.

Green has been in strong form for the Warriors in recent weeks and has consistently been one of the club’s best players since arriving in Auckland from Manly in 2018.

Blake Green has been in hot form for the Warriors in 202 (Getty)

Despite that, the Warriors are willing to release Green mid-season if he can find another club.

It’s a fact that Johns has trouble wrapping his head around as he was left baffled by the Kiwi outfit’s decision to part ways with their game-manager.

“It leaves them without a rudder,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Immortal Behaviour.

“They’ve always been a club with so much potential, they have such a big team, but they’ve always lacked direction since Stacey Jones retired.

“Blake Green has done a marvellous job there, he’s a really great game manager. He’s not one of those players that will win you a game. But he keeps them on track. He’s the rudder in the ship that keeps them going. Without him, I don’t know who organises the team.

“I really cannot understand why they would let Blake green go, and to say they’re letting him go because of his manager Isaac Moses is just absolutely crazy.

“I’ve met (Green) a few times, just a rock-solid bloke, rock-solid. As good as you get.”

Johns listed a host of prospective clubs that could accommodate the veteran playmaker, most notably the legendary halfback’s beloved Knights who have struggled to identify the perfect foil for Mitchell Pearce.

“He would be a great pick up; your obvious ones are the Broncos, the Dogs, even Newcastle,” he said.

Kurt Mann (Getty)

“Newcastle have got Kurt Mann as a five-eighth, but not a recognised five-eighth, he would be a great pick-up for any club.”

The news comes as four more Warriors players booked flights to return home after Round 11, leaving the club with only 22 players.

Despite his grievance with Green’s departure, Johns had nothing but praise for the Warriors playing group, which has sacrificed so much to keep the NRL alive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said it was “totally understandable” that players would return home mid-season.

“There’s bigger things in your life than rugby league even though to play at the levels players do, it has to be nearly top priority,” Johns said.

“But we all know about the sacrifices they’ve made and considering the sacrifices they have gone unbelievably, they have gone so well.

“I think it shows a lot of solidarity, I think to stay this long. We’ve heard rumblings of players wanting to go home, it feels like for the last month or even more, so for them to hang tight and hang tough together I think goes to show the solidarity in the club.”