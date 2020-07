The college football season this fall is in flux right now, but as we await an answer, here’s a spicy rumor for you to devour: Notre Dame and Alabama may kick off the schedule with a battle in Week 1.

Gary Stokan, President and CEO of the Chick-Fil-A Bowl and the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, is responsible for this rumor. He was on ESPN Radio Friday with the “Thom Abraham Show” when he dropped this bombshell: