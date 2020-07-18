North Melbourne skipper Jack Ziebell re-injures hamstring in embarrassing loss to Richmond

North Melbourne’s season has gone from bad to worse with captain Jack Ziebell re-injuring his hamstring in an embarrassing loss to Richmond.

Ziebell hobbled off the field in the first quarter of his long-awaited return, shining a spotlight on the decision to declare him fit for the match, after fellow veteran Ben Cunnington also suffered the same fate when returning from injury in Round 5.

The Kangaroos were thoroughly beaten in every facet of the game as Richmond ran riot, holding North Melbourne to just two goals in the 11. 11. (77) to 2. 11. (23) win.

North Melbourne’s paltry score proved to be the lowest score in the 176 AFL matches played at Metricon Stadium.

Jack Ziebell could miss another month after re-injuring his hamstring in his return match against Richmond (Getty)

Richmond’s defensive effort from Round 6 continued, as they became the first team since Geelong in 1963 to hold an opponent under 30 points in two consecutive weeks.

The Tigers were boosted by an impressive performance from young defender Derek Eggmolesse-Smith, who finished with 23 disposals, while last year’s Grand Final hero Marlion Pickett also impressed with 16 touches, eight tackles and a goal.

Alongside the injury to Ziebell, one of the lowlights for the Kangaroos was a sickening clash that resulted in youngster Kyron Hayden being stretchered off the ground.

The incident occurred in the third quarter, when Hayden attempted to take a mark running back with the flight of the ball and collided onrushing with Richmond star Tom Lynch.

Richmond is slowly rounding into form after an inconsistent and injury-hit start to the season (Getty)

The 21-year-old laid motionless on the turf as the game was brought to a halt to allow the Kangaroos’ medical staff to carry the youngster off the ground.

However, Hayden looked to have miraculously avoided a serious injury as he returned to the bench and looked to be walking inhibited after the match.

In the absence of some of the Kangaroos’ big names in the midfield, Shaun Higgins finished with a game-high 36 disposals.

The loss leaves North Melbourne in 17th position, while Richmond is placed fourth with 18 points, two points adrift the equal top two of Port Adelaide and Brisbane.