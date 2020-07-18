Noah Centineo Lands Superhero Role in Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’

Instagram

The ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ star will bring Albert Rothstein and his superhero alter ego, Atom Smasher, to life in the film project directed by ‘Jungle Cruise’ helmer Juame Collet-Serra.

–

Actor Noah Centineo is bringing DC Comics character Atom Smasher to life on the big screen in Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson’s forthcoming “Black Adam” blockbuster.

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star has been added to the cast of the highly-anticipated movie, in which he will portray Albert Rothstein and his superhero alter ego, who is known for his power of growth and super strength, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson will take on the role of the titular anti-hero, with the project directed by his “Jungle Cruise” filmmaker, Juame Collet-Serra.

It’s not yet known when “Black Adam” will move into production due to the coronavirus crisis, but Johnson has been developing the movie for years, and previously announced it would hit theaters in December, 2021.