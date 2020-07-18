Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Put on Hold Following Anti-Semitic Remarks

WENN

The upcoming television show to be hosted by the former husband of Mariah Carey has been postponed after originally scheduled to debut in September this year.

Nick Cannon‘s new daytime talk show has been shelved following the anti-Semitism controversy that cost him his TV gig at ViacomCBS earlier this week (beg13Jul20).

The TV and radio personality was fired after making controversial remarks during a “Cannon’s Class” podcast chat with Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff, but he won’t be losing his job as the host of hit TV show “The Masked Singer“.

And now the co-producers of his upcoming talk show at Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury have confirmed they are standing by Cannon, but his syndicated daytime programme, which was scheduled to debut in September (20), will now launch at the end of next year (21).

A production company spokesman reveals executives are happy with the apology Nick made on Thursday, stating, “After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere.”

“We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views. We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.”