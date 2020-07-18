Nick Cannon Sparks Concern With Cryptic Posts After Backlash for Anti-Semitic Remarks

WENN

Being hit with constant backlash despite his apology for making anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, the ‘Masked Singer’ host tweets, ‘I’m out,’ and tags ‘heaven’ as his location in an Instagram post.

– Nick Cannon has sparked concern about his mental state after he’s faced stern criticism for his anti-Semitic remarks. Dealing with constant backlash despite his apology, the multi-hyphenate entertainer shared cryptic posts that suggested he’s done with all the drama.

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth,” he wrote on Instagram on late Thursday, July 16, adding a praying hands and a blue heart emoji. The 39-year-old tagged “heaven” as his location in the post.

Later, Nick moved to Twitter to express his feelings over people’s reactions to the controversy. He tweeted, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

It didn’t take long for people to notice his apparent cry for help, with fellow social media users expressing their concern for him. “His people need to check on him A.S.A.P.,” one person commented on his posts.

“His recent posts are a cry for help. I hope someone can go physically check on him,” another remarked. Someone else questioned the seemingly lack of absence of Nick’s friends in this situation, “Yeah I’m not liking this one bit…. where are his celebrity friends at?????”

Trying to lift up his spirit, one follower told the ex-husband of Mariah Carey, “You bring so much light to this dark world. Do not quit.” Another assured him, “Nick we love you,” while one other wrote, “Hang in there bro. This’ll pass. We need you. Praying for you.”

Nick landed in hot water after he accused white people of being “evil,” “rapists” and “true savages” in a June 30 episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class”. He also spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, claiming black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

Following the backlash, the “Wild ‘n Out” host posted a lengthy apology on Facebook, declaring, “I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embraces those as well as each other. We All Family!”

Apologizing to the Jewish community, he said on Wednesday, “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.”

“They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from,” he added. “The video of this interview has since been removed.”