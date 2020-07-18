Nick Cannon Claps Back At 50 Cent; Brings Up BEEF w/ The Game!!

Nick Cannon came under this week after an episode of Cannon Class where he made anti-Semitic comments during an interview with Professor Griff. Now MTO News can report that after getting beat up about his comments on Twitter, Nick Cannon is fighting back against his critics, including 50 Cent.

Nick immediately felt the consequences of making those comments. Viacom dropped him after working with him since the late 90s; setting the stage for a battle over the rights to Nick’s show Wild N Out.

50 Cent didn’t waste time chiming in with some memes. The rapper and TV exec. shared a parody poster of a spin-off show called Out Wild starring Michael Blackson. “@michaelblackson signed TF contract, let go i ain’t got all day and shit better be funny,” Fif wrote in the initial caption, though he later edited it to read, “tune into my New show Out Wild starring @michaelblackson it’s kinda like a show that got cancelled. LOL.”

Nick Cannon didn’t waste any time clapping back. The Masked Singer host slid in the comments where he quoted “Wanksta” and compared the proposed spin-off to The Game’s signing to G-Unit.

“Hahaha It be your own people!! Feels like when The Game came in and took over G-Unit!! ‘Damn Homey, In Highschool you was the man Homey!!!” Nick commented. Peep the post below.