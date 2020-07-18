Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking condemned for being a ‘cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism and classism’

Netflix’s new reality show Indian Matchmaking has sparked a backlash among viewers.

The dating series, which follows a matchmaking service for Indians and Indian-Americans, has been described as a “cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism and classism”.

Many viewers accused the show of endorsing archaic ideas, white-washing the tradition of arranged marriages and reinforcing stereotypes.

“This show on Netflix Indian Matchmaking is so cringey,” wrote one viewer.

“It’s everything about indian culture I hate and I’m so glad I stood up for myself to be with someone outside of that culture and who loves me FOR ME and not just cause I’m ‘successful or pretty’.”





Another tweeted: “So we not gonna address the constant and blatant colourism in Indian Matchmaking? Okay, cool. Carry on.”

“Couldn’t watch more than 5 minutes of Indian Matchmaking,” said a third. “Who in their right mind wants to be reminded of that hellhole? It needs to come with a trigger warning.”

















Kennith Rosario of The Hindu labelled the show “the big fat desi wedding stereotype” and wrote in his review that numerous episodes seemed like parodies of “crazy rich desis fantasising over weddings and finding a life partner through a neighbourhood aunty”.

Indian Matchmaking arrived on Netflix on 16 July and was promoted as a show that helps single millennials “find true love”.

The series is hosted by elite matchmaker Seema Taparia as she works with young Indians and their parents to select a spouse.