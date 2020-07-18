NeNe Leakes Speaks With Tamar Braxton Since Her Hospitalization Following Possible Suicide Attempt

WENN

Concluding her message, the Bravo personality asks others to keep praying for Tamar who has reportedly recovered, saying, ‘I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength.’

–

NeNe Leakes was among those who were shocked by the news of Tamar Braxton‘s hospitalization after she was being found unresponsive in her hotel room on Thursday night, July 16. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star recently took to Instagram to share that she has been checking on her pal following the health scare.

“When you are a strong person, you manage stress differently! People tend to judge the outside Strength on the inside abilities to cope! A lot of strong people cry in the dark and hurt alone,” NeNe opened her message on Friday, July 18.

Sharing that she spoke with Tamar before she reportedly tried to take herself down and amid Tamar’s hospitalization. “I talk to Tamar often! Spoke to her yesterday and tried to pull her thru this moment. Spoke to her and David [Adefeso] today!” NeNe wrote on her post, before insinuating that even strong people had their limits. “I say that to say this…check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much! I know that there are people being treated wrong for real and It’s really painful.”

Concluding her message, the Bravo personality asked others to keep praying for Tamar who has reportedly recovered. “I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength,” NeNe said.

<br />

NeNe later doubled down on her statement in a comment underneath The Shade Room’s Instagram post about her message. “Let’s support! People are hurting right next to you and you won’t even know it,” she urged.

<br />

Tamar was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after her boyfriend David found her unconscious in their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Los Angeles, California. She reportedly took a concoction of alcohol and prescription of pills.

Recently, it was reported that the “Braxton Family Values” had apparently written a suicide note that she meant to post on Twitter, but she ultimately sent it to her family instead. In the note, she allegedly called herself “a slave” who didn’t “own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or my beliefs.” She also blasted WE tv’s executives in a letter. Prior to this, she pointed out the mistreatment that she and her family experienced on WE tv, saying that she and her family were paid much less than the Kardashians for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” despite her singing the theme song for “Braxton Family Values”.