Neighbor Saw Amber Heard With No Visible Marks Day After Alleged Johnny Depp Attack

WENN

An artist who lived in a penthouse owned by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor takes the witness stand, claiming the domestic violence allegations made by Heard are ‘phoney baloney.’

An artist who lived in a penthouse owned by Johnny Depp dismissed images of Amber Heard with injuries she claims were inflicted by her ex-husband as “phoney baloney” at the High Court in London on Friday (17Jul20).

Isaac Baruch, who has known the Pirates of the Caribbean star for 40 years and lived in an apartment owned by him, gave evidence about the actor’s rocky relationship with Heard.

Depp, 57, is suing British tabloid The Sun, its executive editor Dan Wootton, and its publisher News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article that described him as a “wife beater.”

According to Sky News, Baruch told the court he was being shown “phoney baloney pictures in People magazine” of Heard with injuries, that did not accord with his experience.

The artist said he saw Heard the day after the photographs were taken in May 2016, when she filed for a restraining order alleging her then-husband was violent towards her, and there were no visible marks on her face.

“I literally was around 12 inches from her, inspecting her face and I did not see a single mark or evidence of any marks, bruising, or swelling of any kind anywhere on her face,” he claimed in a witness statement. “She also definitely didn’t seem to be wearing any make-up at this time of day that could cover any marks or swelling.”

“Her face looked to me just as natural and normal as all the other times I’ve seen it over the past three years while hanging out together around the apartments.”

Baruch also claimed Depp visited him at least four times between March 2013 and May 2016 and told him Heard had been “mentally harassing him and then physically abusing him” during arguments, and that the star confided that he refused to hit back and tried to escape the altercations.

The court also heard from Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building, where the stars had their apartment, who alleged that Tesla tycoon Elon Musk made regular visits to Heard late at night at the penthouse. Depp has accused Heard of having an affair with Musk – allegations the billionaire denies, claiming he only embarked on a romance with her after the divorce filing.

The Sun’s lawyers claim Depp perpetrated 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence, all of which he denies. The actor has already taken the stand during the trial, with Heard expected to testify next week.