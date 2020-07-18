Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey ‘Barely Slept,’ ‘Can’t imagine Raising Josey’ Alone

Instagram

The death of Naya Rivera is a huge shock to his family and friends, including her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. The “Justified” actor reportedly is still struggling to cope with her tragic death while trying to settle down his life with their 4-year-old son Josey.

The passing of the actress reportedly has taken a toll on Ryan physically. “Ryan has barely slept,” a source says to PEOPLE. “It’s just a nightmare. Although he wasn’t with Naya, it’s Josey’s mom. Josey needs his mom.”

The insider goes on saying that Ryan, who was married to the “Glee” alum from 2014 to 2018, “can’t imagine raising Josey without Naya,” who died from accidental drowning at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, after she went missing on Wednesday, July 8. The informant also adds that “it’s the most devastating situation.”

Coroners’ officials in Ventura County, California previously confirmed drowning was the cause of Naya’s death. The 33-year-old’s body was officially been identified after rangers at Lake Piru found her remains floating in the water on Monday, July 13 after a five-day search for the missing actress, and experts have declared there was no foul play.

Following the official identification of the actress’ body, Naya’s family thanked fans and friends for their tributes and heartfelt messages in a statement. Released to media outlets by Rivera’s manager Gladys Gonzalez, the family statement reads, “We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers for Naya, Josey and our family over the past week. While we grieve the loss of our beautiful legend, we are blessed to honor her everlasting legacy and magnetic spirit. Naya was an amazing talent, but was an even greater person, mother, daughter and sister.”

The statement continued, “Thank you to the men and women of the Ventura, Tulare, and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Departments for your commitment and unwavering effort to find Naya. We extend endless gratitude and ovation to the heroine who found her. Thank you to her friends, colleagues, and fans for your continuous support. Heaven gained our sassy angel. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”