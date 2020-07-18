Mo’Nique Gets Thumbs Up From Court to Go Forward With Discrimination Lawsuit Against Netflix

Instagram

The streaming service has previously retaliated against the ‘Precious’ actress’ lawsuit, calling it ‘nonsensical’ because she’d named fellow African-American star, Wanda Sykes, in her example.

–

Mo’Nique‘s discrimination lawsuit against Netflix is moving forward, after a judge denied the streaming service’s request to dismiss her claims against them.

The Oscar-winning star sued the streaming giant last year, alleging that an offer of $500,000 for a comedy special amounted to discrimination against a black woman because other stars received far greater sums for similar shows.

Netflix retaliated and called Mo’Nique’s lawsuit “nonsensical” because she’d named another African-American woman, Wanda Sykes, in her example of those who received bigger paydays than her. However, on Thursday, July 16, a Los Angeles judge ruled that the lawsuit against Netflix could proceed.

“In asking the court to dismiss Mo’Nique’s lawsuit, Netflix argued shutting down good-faith negotiations because she raised concerns about pay discrimination is not retaliation under the law,” Mo’Nique’s lawyer, David deRubertis, told Fox News in a statement. “The court disagreed.”

He continued, “Today’s ruling is an important victory for Hollywood talent who, just like all other workers, need protections against retaliation if they raise concerns about pay discrimination during the hiring process. Employers in the entertainment industry need to take pay discrimination concerns seriously, fix them if the concerns have merit, and never retaliate against those who have the courage to speak up about equal pay.”

<br />

Mo’Nique didn’t respond to Thursday’s news on her social media pages, but did address the lawsuit on Instagram back in November, when she wrote, “I had a choice to make: I could accept what I felt was pay discrimination or I could stand up for those who came before me and those who will come after me. I chose to stand up.”