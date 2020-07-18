Monash University rapid blood test developed in Melbourne

“As far as we know, it’s an Australian first and a world first,” Monash University’s Dr Simon Corrie told .

The breakthrough test doesn’t diagnose a person who already has coronavirus, but rather detects antibodies once the virus has cleared.

These antibodies are like a virus footprint that shows evidence of someone recently having the virus, even if they didn’t show symptoms.

“The only way to confirm if they’ve had it and been able to spread it in their communities is to test their blood for these antibodies,” Dr Corrie said.

“Depending on the type of infrastructure you have, they can detect maybe a hundred tests per hour, just with one person at a bench.”