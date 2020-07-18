MLB Star Yasiel Puig’s Deal With Atlanta Braves Falls Apart After His COVID-19 Diagnosis

Instagram

The former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder confirms that he tested positive for coronavirus, less than a week before the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

–

Baseball superstar Yasiel Puig has become the latest sportsman to test positive for COVID-19.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds outfielder, who was due to take the field next week (begins July 20) as the Major League Baseball season gets underway in North America, has revealed he will be quarantining for the foreseeable future.

“I am asymptomatic, and I feel absolutely fine,” he explains. “I will be quarantined until I receive two negative test results, which I hope will arrive shortly… I believe that everything is in God’s timing and that my return to MLB will happen in his perfect plan and timing for me.”

He urges fans to “take this pandemic seriously,” adding, “This can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete.”

<br />

Puig’s positive test has scuppered his new deal with the Atlanta Braves, who were on the verge of signing him before his diagnosis.