Mike Tyson to Face Off Shark in TV Special ‘Rumble on the Reef’

WENN

The former heavyweight boxing champion is set to battle the deadly sea creature in a television special to kick off America’s Shark Week 2020 at Discovery Channel.

–

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is entering deadly waters for a Shark Week TV battle with a maneater from the deep.

The star will kick off America’s Shark Week 2020 by fronting “Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef“.

The showdown stunt will be hosted by legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” Tyson says in a statement. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old.”

The taped event left a lasting impression on Tyson, who revels the experience proved to be a spiritual one.

“I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God,” he added.

The 32nd annual Shark Week kicks off on the Discovery Channel on 9 August (20) and features 20 hours of programming dedicated to the sea predators.