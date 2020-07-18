Melbourne’s Coronavirus Lockdown Elicits Anger and Hope

It was great to read the letter from Besha because something shines out when somebody writes what is clearly the truth, the exact way she is feeling.

I hope it engenders in all her readers, as it did for me, a feeling of sympathy, a kind of loving feeling — and I hope that she and her fellow Victorians discover something special and important in the next few weeks.

Then, when it is all over, come up here to Queensland for a big hug.

— Michael

—

I have always found winter to be daunting (I grew up on the Connecticut shore — talk about gray, cold winters) and have generally huddled inside for 12 Melbourne winters. But this year is something different. After the vicious summer bushfires, the rain started, generous but not imposing. It has kept on for months, and now Melbourne is green and lush and sooooo gorgeous. With the help of recently purchased electric bikes, my partner and I have discovered a vast network of bike and walking paths from our base. Now those chilly days are simply *days* that we might discover a new route or revisit a favorite.

I grieve for the lost connections and routines, and I am also deeply grateful to live in a country that cares about people, and I’m knocked off balance, and I’m worried about our collective mental health. What helps right the balance for me are the joys of wending along a lush path on a cool, bright afternoon, of seeing the full sky at sunset, and of breathing and moving through the world. And having someone to share both the lockdown and the exploration with — that makes most things just fine.

— Katherine Russell

—

Today’s letter, bathed in self-pity and almost entirely lacking perspective, is a paean to middle class self-centeredness. Boo hoo, you can’t have fake Christmas. Where is the concern for people who are less fortunate and therefore likelier to get sick and die? Oh, it rains a lot in winter? Maybe we should take up a collection for your suffering soul!

In parts of the US, we’ve been self-isolating since early March. Six weeks sounds like a minute to me.

The author sees this new lockdown as something imposed rather than a call to social good.

She’s swimming, all right. Swimming in blind privilege and self-pity.

— Cathy Harding

—