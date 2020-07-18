Megan Thee Stallion Bleeding, Tory Lanez Half Naked in Video After Shooting Incident

Instagram

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker leaves bloody trails as she walks with her hands in the air, while Tory Lanez is already lying face down with his bare back being exposed in the censored footage.

A video has surfaced showing Megan Thee Stallion‘s injuries in the aftermath of the shooting incident. The 25-year-old raptress was bleeding in the footage taken after Tory Lanez allegedly pulled the trigger during an altercation on early Sunday, July 12.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker left bloody footprints as she exited the car and was asked to walk backwards by police. Her hands were in the air and she appeared to be not properly dressed as the mid-to-lower part of her body was censored in the video.

Tory, meanwhile, was already lying with his face down on the other side of the road. He was half naked, wearing only black boxers with his bare back being exposed. Another woman, likely Megan’s friend Kelsey Nicole, later followed to exit the car with her hands in the air. She was wearing a black bra top and underpants in matching color.

In another video, Megan’s friend and Tory were seen being put in handcuffs while being surrounded by police officers. The “Savage” rhymer, meanwhile, was sitting on the sidewalk with part of her body being pixelated again.

Megan suffered foot injuries when Tory was arrested on gun charges on Sunday. It was initially reported that she had cut her foot on glass, but she later confirmed that she suffered gunshot wounds. “The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she said in a statement clarifying the incident.

She continued, “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Megan did not name who the shooter was though, as a spokesperson for the LAPD said, “At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time.”

According to law enforcement sources, witnesses are not cooperating with police up to this point. Investigators are currently trying to obtain a cell phone video of the shooting.