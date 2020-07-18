Meek Mill, Young Thug Slam Trey Songz for Dissing James Harden’s ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Mask

WENN

Both Meek Mill and Young Thug won’t let any James Harden slander on sight. On Thursday, July 16, Trey Songz took to his Twitter account to slam the basketball player for wearing a Blue Lives Matter mask during his recent outing, but Meek and Thug were quick to come to James’ defense and shade Trey.

Reposting a photo of James wearing the controversial mask, Trey made it clear that he was not into it at all. “This certified clown s**t. I’ll say it to everybody who scared to. FOH,” the “Na Na” singer said on the micro-blogging site, with a lot of people supporting him for calling the Houston Rockets player out.

However, Meek and Thug were not among those who supported Trey. Instead, the hip-hop stars came to James’ defense. For instance, Thug said on his Twitter account, “Just so u know James harden is my brada… btw he don’t have internet so he obviously don’t know what’s right or wrong if he posted something that’s against US.” Throwing shade at Trey, the “Go Crazy” rapper added, “but I hate when rappers get in n**as biz like it’s can’t happen to em [explosive emoji] buster let n***as clear they s**t up activist.”

Many people were convinced that Thug was threatening Trey in his tweet. “Young Thug threatening Trey Songz with the [explosive] emoji over James Harden rocking a BlueLivesMatter mask……is def some 2020 shiii lmao,” one said. “Thug throwing shots at trey songz is an interesting addition to our 2020,” another commented.

Meanwhile, Meek said in his own account, “Y’all know damn well Jh don’t know what that mask meant because I don’t! He donate millions in real life to our people! End of story.”

As of now, Trey has yet to respond to both rappers. James hasn’t given his comment on the backlash too.