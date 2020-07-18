Matildas coach Ante Milicic steps down for Macarthur FC role FFA confirms, Women’s World Cup 2023

Matildas coach Ante Milicic has stepped down from his role, the FFA confirmed on Sunday.

Before signing with the Matildas after the shock dismissal of long-time gaffer Alen Stajcic, Milicic had already committed to a three-year contract with new A-League team Macarthur FC.

“FFA respects Ante’s decision to honour his contract with Macarthur FC,” FFA Chief Executive Officer, James Johnson, said.

“Ante agreed to become Macarthur FC’s inaugural head coach prior to last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, and while FFA extended his time with the Matildas following France after receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from the players and staff, the unfortunate rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to July-August next year has meant that a decision had to be reached.

”We would have loved Ante to remain in the role for Tokyo 2020 and beyond, however FFA and Ante agree that overseeing two elite teams is not a workable solution, with both programs deserving of, and requiring, complete focus.

Ante Milicic, Matildas Head Coach (Getty)

“We acknowledge the increased professionalism that Ante brought to the Westfield Matildas over the past 18 months and wish him well in his time at Macarthur FC.

“Ante has been a long-serving employee of FFA, working with the Socceroos, multiple youth teams, and the Westfield Matildas, and he departs the organisation with our thanks for his many contributions to the game.

“Assistant Coach Ivan Jolic and Technical Analyst Kate Cohen will also depart FFA to join Macarthur, and we acknowledge their contributions to the team and FFA throughout their respective tenures.”

Under Milicic the Matildas qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and reached the Round of 16 at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Milicic described his experience as Matildas coach as the ‘highlight of his career’.

“I have enjoyed the past 18 months with the Matildas immensely and, in an ideal world, we would have been in Japan right now just days away from the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” Milicic explained.

Coach of Australia, Ante Milicic, speaks with Sam Kerr (Getty)

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rescheduling of the Games has created the unenviable situation where people will assess whether I have chosen one team over another.

“Truth be told, I have simply chosen to honour the commitment I made to Macarthur over a year ago, and hope that the Matildas’ players, staff, and fans, many of whom I have grown close with, will accept that.

“Coaching the Matildas has been a highlight of my career – they are a great team made up of fantastic players and people, and they all have so much to look forward to and work towards. I will be following their progress individually and as a team over the next few years with interest, and look forward to watching them in Tokyo, at the Women’s Asian Cup in India in 2022, and at the FIFA Women’s World Cup here in Australia in 2023,” he said.

Australia and NZ to host Women’s World cup

The FFA are now beginning the search for Milicic’s replacement. With an important three-year stretch ahead including the Olympics and a Women’s World Cup at hom ein Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

“We expect there will be no shortage of interest in this prestigious role, particularly given all that the team has on the horizon,” Johnson said.

“This will be a crucial appointment and we therefore must focus on putting in place a robust and objective process to ensure the best credentialed candidate is appointed to help the Matildas maximise their potential.”