Masika Kalysha Takes a Jab at ViacomCBS Following Nick Cannon’s Firing

Instagram/WENN

Defending Nick amid backlash over his anti-semitic remarks, the ‘LHH’ alum tweets, ‘He said wtf he said how dare

@ViacomCBS accuse him of bigotry & anti Semitism of all things.’

–

Masika Kalysha gets Nick Cannon‘s back. The former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star recently took to her Twitter account to show support to Nick, who was fired by ViacomCBS over his anti-semitic comments, in addition to firing shots at the company.

“Damn @NickCannon now u see what I was talkin about. Y’all know @ViacomCBS blackballed me from wild n out, Hollywood [red square emoji], [red heart emoji] & listings & every show they could bc I refused to film degrading dumb a** fake s**t made to tarnish my image & integrity. All they do is objectify Blk ppl,” Masika recently ranted on her account.

“& make us look like the stereotype that’s been emplanted in our heads since childhood,” she continued, adding that the company loves “a broken black home, an abortion, a dead beat dad, baby momma drama, a side b***h scandal…they will create any & everything possible to make u look as ghetto as they possibly.”

“My integrity wasn’t for sale. My boundaries were crossed time & time again. I made it abundantly clear that my child wasn’t going to be a storyline & anything that could negatively effect her would be off limits,” she said. “They thought I was one of the desperate 4 $ cast members who have no other sources of income (that’s how they control them… shhhh) but I wasn’t.”

She went on saying that after she turned ViacomCBS down, the company threatened her and told her that “they weren’t letting me out my contract so I wouldn’t be able to go to any other shows 4 whatever was left of my 8 year till period,” prompting her to hire 3 attorneys. She also said that had a “list of 11 shows & counting that I have written proof that they reached out to casting, producers & executives telling them not to cast me saying they ‘don’t wish to work with me at this time’.”

“They tried to humiliate me, degrade me & set me up to be the stereotypical black bm & when I refused they tried to debilitate me & block me from making $. The more ghetto & ratchet u behave the more shows they’ll put u on. The more desperate u are for attention the more episodes,” Masika fiercely added, accusing them of deleting “positive family scenes” and staging “a fake meeting w the child support attorney they casted” when she was pregnant.

Defending Nick amid backlash over his anti-semitic remarks, Masika then tweeted, “moral of the story @NickCannon aint said s**t wrong. He said wtf he said how dare @ViacomCBS accuse him of bigotry & anti Semitism of all things! The actual audacity! All you do is exploit & oppress black people 4 raitings! Being on that damn show was torture. I was miserable & depressed. I hated goin to work. I had to fight the damn producers everyday.”

Before concluding her lengthy rant, Masika wrote that “Nick actually said & educate ur ignorant selves.” She continued, “I been real quite about all the f**k a** s**t y’all did to me but u woke a sleeping giant. @ViacomCBS Be expecting an email from My attorney y’all hate so bad.”

Masika Kalysha spilled the tea on ViacomCBS.

In the meantime, Nick owned up to his mistake and publicly apologized to his “sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin” on “Cannon’s Class”. He added that he’s “committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”