Mark Rockefeller Files for Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage

The son of former U.S. Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller has given up his marriage with Renee, his wife of 22 years, as he submits documents to legally end their marriage.

Mark, the son of former U.S. Vice President Nelson A. Rockefeller, filed for divorce in New York Supreme Court on Thursday (16Jul20), according to Page Six.

Mark and Renee, a lawyer, married in 1988 and share four children.

There will be millions at stake in the divorce, plus the couple’s homes on Park Avenue in the Big Apple and near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Reports suggest the couple separated two years ago but has remained friends.