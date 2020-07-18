Mariah Carey Offers Her First Live Performances on New EP

WENN

The mini album featuring one of her very first live performances is being released as a celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album.

Mariah Carey kicked off celebrations to mark her 30th year in music in style on Friday (17Jul20) with the release of an EP featuring one of her first-ever live performances.

The “We Belong Together” singer announced on her social media channels earlier this week that she would be marking the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album by sharing “surprises and rarities” online every Friday, beginning this week.

She previously delayed the celebrations, which were planned for last month, amid the global Black Lives Matter protests.

On Thursday evening, Mariah headed online to reveal the first drop – a recording of one of her earlier live recordings from Club Tatou in New York City.

“We don’t acknowledge numbers, but we do acknowledge when it’s time for a celebratory moment,” she penned, alongside a clip of her explaining the addition of the Aretha Franklin classic, “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)” in the set. “To kick off #MC30, one of my very first live performances (from Club Tatou in NYC) is now available as a digital EP! Disclaimer: the olive green crushed velvet ensemble was not my choice!”

She added, “Stay tuned every Friday for a fun #MC30 surprise… some remixes, some live performances, some b-sides and many more… all of them rarities, dahhling!”

The EP is available to download and stream across major platforms now.