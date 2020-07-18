Man Who Cut Rapper Maino’s Face In Prison Kills 2 In Broad Day Light!! (Very Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A Brooklyn man who is believed to have sliced rapper Maino’s face while the two were in prison – is now being accused of murdering two people in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street.

MTO News spoke to NY police who told us that Charles Hernandez, 47, dressed up as a woman and then snuck up on a Brooklyn couple and shot them with a machine gun.

Charles has been charged with murder and gun possession in the June 27 slayings of Stephanie Perkins, 39, and Chioteke Thompson, 23.

