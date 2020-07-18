Man Who Cut Rapper Maino’s Face In Prison Kills 2 In Broad Day Light!! (Very Graphic)

A Brooklyn man who is believed to have sliced rapper Maino’s face while the two were in prison – is now being accused of murdering two people in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street.

MTO News spoke to NY police who told us that Charles Hernandez, 47, dressed up as a woman and then snuck up on a Brooklyn couple and shot them with a machine gun.

Charles has been charged with murder and gun possession in the June 27 slayings of Stephanie Perkins, 39, and Chioteke Thompson, 23.

Here’s video of the killing:

In the video a gunman, clad in a blonde wig and wearing a trench coat, ran up the street before the shots ring out over 13 seconds.

Charles who also goes by the name Charles Joy, was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison in 1992 for assault, weapon possession and reckless endangerment. He returned to prison in 2006 to serve a 12-to-15 year sentence for weapon possession. He was released to parole in 2018.

According to reports, while in prison he got into beef with popular hip hop star Maino. The beef was violent – Maino cut Charles face twice, and Charles allegedly gave Maino the infamous scar on his face

Maino discussed Charles arrest – very briefly – on his new podcast: